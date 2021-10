Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:13 Hits: 5

As efforts continue to free the 17 missionaries and a local driver kidnapped in Haiti, local peaceful protests have been organized demanding their release. A wave of kidnappings is one of various tragedies affecting the Caribbean nation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/1021/Protestors-join-fight-to-free-US-missionaries-kidnapped-in-Haiti?icid=rss