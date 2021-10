Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:16 Hits: 6

As retail stores struggle to find employees to keep stores open into the holiday season, American workers are using newfound leverage to push back against rigid and erratic schedules – and employers are finding ways to accommodate.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1021/Hourly-workers-in-US-say-no-to-weekends-and-late-nights?icid=rss