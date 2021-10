Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:18 Hits: 5

In Georgia, 1,000 residents were mailed jury notices for the trial of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was fatally shot. The court needs 16 jurors who will be selected based on their knowledge about the case, news they consume, and social media platforms they use.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1021/How-will-jurors-be-chosen-for-the-Ahmaud-Arbery-trial?icid=rss