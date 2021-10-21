Dirty Empire : Sen. Joe Manchin Demands Dems Drop Climate Funding as He Makes Millions from Coal

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 12:35 Hits: 3

As Senator Joe Manchin demands Democrats drop critical climate funding to replace coal- and gas-fired power plants with renewable energy sources, investigative reporting into the financial dealings of Manchin reveals that he has profited over $4.5 million from investments in West Virginia coal companies since he became a U.S. senator. Investigative journalist Daniel Boguslaw, who looked into the network of coal companies that Manchin and his family has owned and held stock in over the decades, says Manchin’s voting record in Washington shows him “prioritizing a dying industry that he’s making millions of dollars off of.” The report also finds that Manchin’s family coal businesses have grim records of pollution, safety violations and death.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/21/joe_manchin_coal_interests