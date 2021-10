Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 09:17 Hits: 11

JOHOR BARU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 170 compounds to 131 vehicles amounting to more than RM50,000 for various offences during a special operation dubbed 'Ops Caliper' at Jalan Skudai-Pontian interchange here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/21/johor-jpj-issues-170-compound-notices-amounting-to-rm50000-in-one-day-operation