Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Even if today’s fears of a global production meltdown prove to be exaggerated, COVID-19 has exposed the myriad vulnerabilities of cross-border value chains. The key issue, beyond the immediate priority of easing input shortages, is whether firms will need state help to protect themselves against future supply disruptions.

