'I don't exclude being a candidate for the 2025 elections,' says ex-Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo

'I don't exclude being a candidate for the 2025 elections,' says ex-Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo discusses why he set up a new political movement after his old party, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), "lost its identity". Despite previously saying that he wanted to step back from politics, Gbagbo told FRANCE 24 that he hasn't ruled out running in the country's 2025 presidential elections and is firmly against a proposal that would disqualify presidential candidates who are more than 75 years old. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211020-i-don-t-exclude-being-a-candidate-for-the-2025-elections-former-ivorian-president-laurent-gbagbo

