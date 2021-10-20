The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France's ex-justice minister Robert Badinter: Abolition of death penalty 'is the law of history'

France's ex-justice minister Robert Badinter: Abolition of death penalty 'is the law of history' October 9th, 2021 was the 40th anniversary of France’s abolition of the death penalty. To mark the occasion, President Emmanuel Macron announced the organisation of a “high-level meeting” at the United Nations starting in early 2022. The meeting’s goal? To “convince” leaders of countries that still use the death penalty of the “urgency of abolishing it”. Robert Badinter, who served as France’s justice minister 40 years ago when the death penalty was abolished, continues to fight for the universal abolition of capital punishment. He speaks to FRANCE 24.

