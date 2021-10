Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 14:22 Hits: 2

Bitcoin hit a new record on Wednesday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world's biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20211020-bitcoin-hits-new-record-takes-another-step-towards-mainstream-after-wall-street-foray