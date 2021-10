Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:21 Hits: 2

Rwandan prosecutors said Wednesday they have filed an appeal against a court ruling that sentenced "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211020-prosecutors-appeal-terrorism-judgement-against-hotel-rwanda-hero