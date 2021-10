Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:59 Hits: 2

A teacher in eastern France received a suspended jail sentence Wednesday for inciting racial hatred after brandishing an anti-Semitic sign at a demonstration over the government's Covid-19 health pass.

