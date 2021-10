Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 16:08 Hits: 2

Ashes from fires in the Amazon rainforest have been used to paint a giant 1,000-square-metre fresco on a building in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. The work by the street artist Mundano is meant to draw attention to the destruction of the Amazon, which has accelerated under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

