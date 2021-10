Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 02:07 Hits: 8

Separatist leaders in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia called Thursday for a boycott of a December independence referendum, urging the government to focus on the Covid crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211021-new-caledonia-separatists-call-for-boycott-of-independence-referendum