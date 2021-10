Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 03:28 Hits: 9

Britain and New Zealand have unveiled a comprehensive free trade deal, including a commitment aimed at preventing the revered Maori cultural tradition of the haka, famously performed by the All Blacks, from being misused.

