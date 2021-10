Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 06:44 Hits: 11

JOHOR BARU: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was granted an audience with the Johor Sultan over the Pulau Batu Puteh issue. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/21/wan-junaidi-granted-audience-with-johor-sultan-over-pulau-batu-puteh-issue