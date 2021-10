Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 06:55 Hits: 9

KUCHING: Amidst mounting speculation that the Sarawak legislative assembly will be dissolved soon, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says that any decision on the matter is in the hands of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Read full story

