Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 07:31 Hits: 10

CAIRO (Reuters) - Water-scarce Egypt aims to more than quadruple desalination capacity by granting private companies concessions from its sovereign wealth fund to build 17 plants over the next five years with sustainable solar energy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/21/water-poor-egypt-eyes-quadrupling-desalination-capacity-in-5-years