‘Avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer’ discharged from U.S. Army after Jan. 6 insurrection

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 21:10 Hits: 2

A part-time Army Reserve sergeant who worked in human resources was demoted to the rank of private this past May. Shortly after, he was given an “other-than-honorable discharge the next month, terminating a 12-year military career.” The reason? According to Federal authorities, 31-year-old Timothy Hale-Cusanelli is a white supremacist, anti-semitic dirtbag who participated in the attempted coup d’etat in Washington, D.C., at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hale-Cusanelli reportedly traveled from his home in Colts Neck, New Jersey, to participate in the rally at the U.S. Capitol. According to the government’s statement of facts, Hale-Cusanelli works in New Jersey as a “contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle where he maintains a ‘Secret’ security clearance and has access to a variety of munitions.” He was arrested 11 days after the insurrection in D.C., and arraigned at the end of March, when he pleaded not guilty to charges including trespassing and obstruction. The Washington Post reports that beyond simply trespassing into the Capitol building, Hale-Cusanelli was using hand and arm signals “to advance rioters forward” and “harassing police officers.”

And then there’s the background work federal investigators did after receiving a tip that Mr. Hale-Cusanelli “is an avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer.”

The tip reportedly came through a person, not named in the charging documents, who is enrolled in the Confidential Human Source (CHS) in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). That tip led investigators to discover videos of wanna-be-Hitler Hale-Cusanelli participating inside and out of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. This led to a thorough search of his social media presence, including some YouTube show he conducted, called “Based Hermes Show.” Most of the channel’s videos have been pulled down.

On this show, Hale-Cusanelli reportedly wrote a post before traveling down to Washington, D.C. saying “Trust the plan, it’s the final countdown, stay tuned next episode” and teasing some “announcement” to come shortly Jan. 6. The CHS was then able to record Hale-Cusanelli talking about participating in the insurrection and saying that if they’d had more men, they could have taken control of the Capitol building in its entirety. He sounds like a lot of fun to be around.

In part, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli remains detained because of interviews conducted with “44 of his co-workers at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey.” ABC News reports that of those 44 people interviewed, 34 of them described Hale-Cusanelli as “having extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities, and women.” The majority of those interviewed said he was a white supremacist.

But let’s make sure everybody fully understands how white supremacists with Nazi leanings think. This isn’t just about Jews and Blacks; it’s about a perception of pure-blood superiority that excludes anything considered a weakness. Hale-Cusanelli reportedly told one Navy seaman that “[b]abies born with any deformities or disabilities should be shot in the forehead.” He went on to explain that if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.”

One Navy Petty Officer said that Hale-Cusanelli talked about Jewish people all the time, in an obsessive way, saying things like “Hitler should have finished the job.” Not wanting to leave anyone out, Hale-Cusanelli also allegedly referred to Black folks as “s***-skinned minorities.” To drive it home, the Hitler-inspired mustache seen in his picture above is reportedly one he frequently wore. A supervisor told investigators that she had to tell him it was not appropriate to wear to work.

The Washington Post reports that while his employment status remains unknown, court documents do say that he no longer retains the “secret” clearance that gave him access to the Navy base where he was a contractor. Hale-Cusanelli’s attorney has argued that there is no evidence against his client tying him directly to any white supremacist or domestic terrorist organization. He also says he will be appealing the less-than-honorable discharge of his client.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2059240