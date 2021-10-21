News Roundup: Criminal contempt, an untrustworthy Supreme Court, and goodbye voting rights

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 02:49 Hits: 9

In the news today: The House Rules Committee voted to approve a contempt of Congress referral against Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, with the full House set to vote on it on Thursday. And ahead of that, Republicans were lining up to defend Bannon. Meanwhile the orange jackass is being investigated for more criming. In news sure to please Chief Justice John Roberts, more than half of all Americans don’t trust the Supreme Court. In a bit of good news, the White House is planning a roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for children. In a large chunk of awful news, the Senate failed to move the voting rights bill after every Republican voted against cloture, as Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema patted themselves on the back for their bipartisan dreams.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Steve Bannon moves one step closer to charges of criminal contempt

House GOP leaders push to shield Bannon from contempt charge for ignoring congressional subpoena

Republicans filibuster bill to save democracy. Democrats keep filibuster in place

Trump is being investigated for yet another criminal charge—this guy hates paying his taxes

'Nightmare scenario': Substantial majority of Americans don't trust Supreme Court, want reforms

White House plans rollout of vaccines for children from 5 through 11

Also trending from the community:

Washington State football coach, fired for vaccine refusal, faces the music at home

Sixteen-foot thick sea ice-the last bastion of old ice in the Arctic-has a massive 1200 sq mile rift

Anti-vaxxers don't understand 4th-grade math

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2059259