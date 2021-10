Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 16:02 Hits: 4

On Wednesday, North Korea confirmed it tested a new missile that can be fired from a submarine, two years after the last test of the same type. The U.S. has said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy, but North Korea considers the U.S. stance hostile.

