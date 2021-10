Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 16:12 Hits: 4

Ghana prides itself on being religiously tolerant. But a Rastafarian high schooler was asked to cut his hair – an important part of the Rastafarian faith – in order to enroll at an academically elite high school. The family is fighting back.

