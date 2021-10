Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 17:51 Hits: 5

Members of Afghanistan’s Hazara minority are at special risk of Taliban oppression. A Hazara refugee in Canada is ensuring they are not forgotten.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/1020/Driven-by-hope.-An-Afghan-refugee-fights-to-save-her-sisters?icid=rss