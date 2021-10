Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:55 Hits: 1

While the evidence linking greenhouse-gas emissions to climate change has been clear for some time, public engagement with the issue remains low. But showing the link between emissions and extreme weather could motivate more people to demand that governments and companies reduce the use of fossil fuels.

