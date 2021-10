Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 09:25 Hits: 1

By manufacturing a constitutional court ruling that effectively rejects the legal basis of EU membership, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party may have finally bitten off more than it can chew. Sadly, whatever happens next, all Poles are likely to bear the costs of the government’s brinkmanship.

