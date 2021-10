Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 10:45 Hits: 1

It is highly doubtful whether the increasing use of economic sanctions in international politics is just, expedient, or effective. And when proponents of these punitive measures claim that commerce is possible only between civilized people, they ignore the civilizing effect of commerce itself.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/the-case-against-economic-sanctions-by-robert-skidelsky-2021-10