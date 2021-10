Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:33 Hits: 1

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s most biodiverse regions, and it is also highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Policymakers in the region must ensure that plans to preserve nature while promoting sustainable economic growth are part of the post-pandemic recovery.

