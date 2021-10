Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 12:12 Hits: 1

Although the US economy has recovered faster than many others around the world, persistent labor-market problems lurk beneath the surface. The deep class-, race-, and gender-based inequalities laid bare by the pandemic are getting worse, demanding concerted action by policymakers.

