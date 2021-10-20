Trump is being investigated for yet another criminal charge—this guy hates paying his taxes

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:01 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump facing yet another criminal investigation? How shocking! Not really!

Now the two-time impeached, one-term president and professional grifter is being investigated by the district attorney’s office in Westchester County, New York, over one of Trump’s 16 golf courses. Just add this to the Trump Organization's existing indictment in Manhattan and we can hope that maybe some criminal charges will stick.

According to reporting by The New York Times, District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah has subpoenaed records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester and the town of Ossining inquiring about whether or not the Trump camp deceived local officials about the value of the property in order to reduce its property taxes.

No one from the Trump Organization has commented on the latest investigation involving the Westchester club, including Kerry A. Lawrence, a lawyer representing the club.

Rocha was a senior federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, prior to her stint as MSNBC commentator. Elliott B. Jacobson, who spent more than three decades as a prosecutor in the Southern District, is leading the Westchester investigation.

Rocha is looking into the Trump Organization’s statements regarding the value of the property. The town of Ossining estimates the property values, but the club appears to have challenged the assessments, according to the Times. The Trump club has challenged the tax bills every year since 2015—hoping to lessen the bill by as much as 90%—one year assessing the value of the club at $1.4 million, when the town of Ossining assessed it closer to $15 million.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is currently investigating whether the Trump Organization broke state laws after it came to light that Trump brokered a deal where he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about their transactions prior to the 2016 election.

On July 12, indictments flowed like a broken sewage system with 15 felony counts charged against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg—who prosecutors are hoping will rat out Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James teamed up and sat together at the July hearing.

Counts included:

One count of scheme to defraud in the first degree.

One count of conspiracy in the fourth degree.

One count of grand larceny in the second degree.

Four counts of criminal tax fraud in the third degree.

Four counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Four counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump’s call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also under investigation. Yes, Trump, you can’t pressure someone to overturn an election you clearly lost.

The judge, hearing the tax fraud case against Trump and Weisselberg, has set a potential court trial beginning in late August or early September 2022—just months before the midterm elections.

