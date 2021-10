Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 09:23 Hits: 10

Dissident Kazakh poet Aron Atabek, who was recently released from prison after spending 15 years behind bars on charges he denied, has been hospitalized and is currently in an intensive care unit.

