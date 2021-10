Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 09:16 Hits: 9

KABUL (Reuters) - Former Taliban fighter Mohammad Ishaq, who spent years battling Western troops and local forces in Afghanistan, lost his leg in combat and is now learning to walk with a new limb. Standing near him at a Kabul clinic is one of the soldiers he defeated. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/20/in-kabul-clinic-taliban-and-the-soldiers-they-fought-confront-wounds-of-war