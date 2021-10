Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 09:17 Hits: 10

LAGOS (Reuters) - One year ago, Adebanjo Akinwunmi gleefully waved a Nigerian flag at the Lekki Toll Gate, a stretch of tarmac in front of toll booths on a highway on the outskirts of Lagos. Joined by thousands of his countrymen, he demanded an end to what demonstrators said was endemic police brutality. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/20/a-year-after-lagos-bloodshed-nigerians-say-promises-of-police-reform-prove-hollow