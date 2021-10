Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 07:39 Hits: 7

Major economies will burn more than double the coal, oil and gas in 2030 than hoped for to prevent the worst effects of climate change. The UN called for cuts of emissions, by nearly 50%, to meet climate goals.

