Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 08:31 Hits: 10

TAIPING (Bernama): The remand of a soldier believed to be involved in the murder of an army retiree has been extended for another seven days until Oct 27. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/20/remand-for-suspect-in-ex-soldier039s-murder-extended-by-seven-days