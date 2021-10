Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 07:36 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas), formerly known as the Automatic Enforcement System (AES), is still operating and enforced based on standard operating procedures and guidelines set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/20/awas-traffic-system-still-in-force-says-deputy-transport-minister