Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 15:04 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in his daily statement said that as of Oct 19, no new EMCO and extensions of EMCOs have been announced. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/19/covid-19-watch-no-new-emco-or-emcos-extensions-says-the-nsc