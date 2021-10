Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:02 Hits: 9

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British minister was accosted on the street by angry protesters as he walked to an office in central London on Tuesday, days after the murder of one of his colleagues at a public meeting prompted fears about politicians' safety. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/20/days-after-lawmaker039s-murder-prompted-fears-uk-minister-accosted-by-crowd