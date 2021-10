Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:41 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -FBI agents on Tuesday raided homes in Washington and New York City linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to the Kremlin and to Paul Manafort, the onetime chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/20/fbi-raids-washington-home-of-putin-ally-deripaska--nbc-news