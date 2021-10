Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:53 Hits: 9

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday defended his role in building a metro rail during his time as Mexico City mayor, a day after officials ordered 10 people and companies to face charges for the line's deadly collapse. Read full story

