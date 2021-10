Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:32 Hits: 9

Facebook has announced plans to hire 10,000 highly skilled workers in the European Union to build “the metaverse,” a futuristic online space for using augmented and virtual reality. Some observers worry tech giants will monopolize the space for profit.

