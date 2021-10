Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 18:17 Hits: 8

As record numbers of American workers quit, many take jobs that offer more opportunity to innovate. The healthy churn has helped raise productivity and could dampen inflation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1019/The-creative-force-of-a-worker-exodus?icid=rss