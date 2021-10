Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 13:30 Hits: 2

At the group’s upcoming meeting in Rome, many member governments will press for more ambitious action to address climate change. But these governments must also be prepared to call out the climate laggards, starting with the United States.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-rome-meeting-must-adopt-credible-climate-plan-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-10