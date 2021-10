Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 14:45 Hits: 2

While regime change in China is not impossible, it is not likely, and would almost certainly not lead to Western-style democracy if it occurred. Given this, the US should be seeking to mitigate the security threat China poses through collective security arrangements, not attempting to cause regime change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-china-competition-should-not-focus-on-regime-change-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2021-10