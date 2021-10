Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 15:55 Hits: 7

Just when the world needs to come together to tackle the pandemic and mobilize a response to climate change, geopolitical tensions are rising, threatening the prospects of cooperation. The situation demands a level of global statesmanship that has yet to materialize.

