Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 09:18 Hits: 6

An amateur off the Mediterranean coast diver has discovered a sword dating back to the Middle Ages. Experts believe the site of discovery is home to several archaeological treasures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-diver-finds-900-year-old-crusader-sword/a-59545798?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf