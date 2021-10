Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 09:51 Hits: 9

They said they would take deadly pills within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-oil-poisoning-survivors-threaten-suicide-at-el-prado-protest/a-59546749?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf