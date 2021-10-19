Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over call to release activist Osman Kavala

Category: World Hits: 6Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of France, the United States and eight other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.
