Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over call to release activist Osman Kavala

Turkey summons 10 ambassadors over call to release activist Osman Kavala Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of France, the United States and eight other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.

