Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

The World Health Organization has designated October as Breast Cancer Awareness month to raise awareness of this cancer that affects up to one in eight women in their life times. FRANCE 24 visits a sports centre in Lyon, where women have turned to fencing to battle their breast cancer.

