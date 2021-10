Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 10:21 Hits: 9

ALMATY (Reuters) - Afghanistan's economy is set to contract up to 30% this year and this is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis that will impact neighbouring countries, Turkey and Europe, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. Read full story

