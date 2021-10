Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 08:41 Hits: 10

The jailed deputy chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party of Tajikistan, Mahmurod Odinaev, has refused to sign papers that would shorten his prison term under a mass amnesty, saying he will only accept his immediate release and full exoneration.

