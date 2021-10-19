The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Mammobus’ drives breast cancer screenings into working-class Paris suburbs

‘Mammobus’ drives breast cancer screenings into working-class Paris suburbs Early detection is one of the most effective weapons against breast cancer, which affects 58,000 women every year in France. In 2020, only 42.8% of women took part in state-sponsored screening campaigns. In the Paris suburbs, an association has launched a mobile screening unit nicknamed the ‘Mammobus’ to reach out to those who are reluctant or unaware that they can benefit from free screening. It is part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked every year in October by the World Health Organization (WHO).

